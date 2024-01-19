Loudoun County judge considers motion to set aside Ziegler conviction

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler appeared in court Thursday for a sentencing hearing, as his attorney argued a motion to set aside his misdemeanor guilty conviction.

Judge Douglas Fleming said he would take the motion under advisement and would issue a decision at a later date.

Ziegler, who was fired in 2022 after a Special Grand Jury investigated the division’s handling of two sexual assaults in Ashburn high schools, was charged with retaliating against an employee who testified to the panel. The teacher, Erin Brooks, was fired from her special education teaching position after she shared information about student with special needs who repeatedly touching her inappropriately.

Ziegler’s attorney, Erin Harrigan, argued that the jury that convicted the former superintendent had not been given proper instructions for deliberation, because it wasn’t explained that Ziegler must have knowingly violated state law while carrying out the firing. She also argued that there is no codified punishment in Virginia for his conviction, so therefore there would be no crime.

However, prosecutors responded that Ziegler’s team had agreed to the sentencing instructions during the trial.

Fleming did not say when he expects to release a judgement.

