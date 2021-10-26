Loudoun County parents required to sign type of NDA to view CRT-affiliated curriculum

Jeremiah Poff
·2 min read

Parents of Loudoun County public school students have been asked to sign a type of nondisclosure agreement to view a curriculum connected to a group known to push critical race theory.

The NDA is required to be signed by parents who want to review the “Second Step” curriculum. Parents are required to acknowledge that the presentation of the material is “not a public event” and that “copying, broadcast or recording of any kind is prohibited.”

The “Second Step” curriculum is part of a series of lessons on “Social Emotional Learning” from the Committee for Children, a nonprofit group that advertises free anti-racism and anti-bias resources.

DEMOCRATS COULD PUSH SUBURBAN VOTERS BACK TO GOP WITH ANTI-PARENT MESSAGE ON SCHOOLS

The organization promotes "social emotional learning" as the development of interpersonal skills and self-control, but the Second Step website includes material on anti-racism and anti-bias while saying it is "committed to addressing racial injustice and helping you drive real change in your school communities." The website says the purpose of the resources is to "implement social-emotional learning in a way that builds on students’ cultural assets, critically examines systems of power, and develops better ways of teaching, learning, and being." The phrase "anti-racism" has been tied to the propagation of critical race theory, ever since it was popularized by Ibram X. Kendi, a professor at Boston University who wrote a book titled How to Be an Antiracist.

The NDA document is billed as the “terms and conditions” agreement, citing copyright as the reason for requiring the document. But a Loudoun County parent told the Daily Caller that a number of other organizations, including the Southern Poverty Law Center, provide copyrighted material to Loudoun County Public Schools without requiring parents to sign a document to review them.

A tiny snapshot of the curriculum is available on the LCPS website but is limited to only a few slides. The Daily Caller also reported that the agreement between the school district and Second Step exempts the curriculum from Virginia Freedom of Information Act requests.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

LCPS and the Committee for Children did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Critical Race Theory, Public Schools

Original Author: Jeremiah Poff

Original Location: Loudoun County parents required to sign type of NDA to view CRT-affiliated curriculum

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teacher at John A. Ferguson Senior High under investigation for inappropriate behavior

    A teacher at John A. Ferguson Senior High is under investigation after being accused of inappropriate behavior with a student, the school district said.

  • Oklahoma GOP senator draws outrage for calling Asian American families ‘yellow’

    Sen. David Rader (R-OK) has faced backlash for using the term “yellow” when describing Asian American families during a recent state senate presentation about the racial wealth gap. What happened: On Oct. 20, Damion Shade, a policy analyst at the Oklahoma Policy Institute, was holding a presentation on how racism affects the wealth gap between white and families of color and white families in the U.S when Rader asked him about Asian families while calling them “yellow,” according to Rolling Stone. “Well, into your presentation, did you go to yellow families?” the Oklahoma senator asked Shade after his presentation.

  • Can you guess what Americans think about the Democrats' spending bill?

    The crew guesses how Americans feel about the potential provisions in the Democrats’ spending bill.

  • Increase in threats against elected officials as GOP embraces culture wars

    Elected officials across the country are being targeted by conservatives over mask mandates and school curriculum. Loudoun County's Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the increase of threats against local leaders.

  • The Texas abortion ban has a medical exception. But some doctors worry it's too narrow to use.

    Since Sept. 1, abortion has been illegal in Texas after six weeks gestation, with one exception: If a doctor determines that a patient will face a "medical emergency" if the pregnancy continues, they can perform an abortion later on without breaking the law. But Texas's medical exception is narrower, and less defined, than others found in gestational bans across the country, said Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law who specializes in reproductive

  • Trumpkin Youngkin Could Explode Dems’ Minds and Biden’s Plans

    Win McNamee/GettyFor the next week, Virginia is the focal point for American politics and the culture war that is gripping our nation.With one week to go before Virginia’s gubernatorial election, Democrats are desperately trying to fend off what would be a crushing and embarrassing defeat, with President Biden himself set to rally the troops in Arlington on Tuesday evening. But if Republican Glenn Youngkin can hold Trump voters and win back college-educated suburbanites who bolted during Trump’s

  • Fact check: False claim unvaccinated FEMA workers can replace fired health care staff

    Online posts are false in claiming that unvaccinated FEMA workers are replacing nurses and doctors terminated for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Retail chains remove Chinese surveillance technology from shelves

    Three major retail chains announced that they would no longer sell video surveillance hardware from companies linked to human rights abuses.

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen Expects Inflation to Persist until ‘Middle to End’ of 2022

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that she predicts inflation will persist until the 'the middle to end of next year.'

  • Spurred on by COVID-19 onslaught, Romanians make up for lost vaccine time

    As ambulance sirens continuously pierce the air of Romanian cities as they rush COVID-19 patients to already full hospitals, queues are starting to form at vaccination centres. Daily COVID-19 inoculation numbers have reached pandemic highs this month in the European Union's second-lowest vaccinated country, as Romanians respond to dramatic death rates and newly enforced restrictions. In the capital Bucharest, Elena Serban, a 51-year-old garment worker had postponed getting the vaccine because she did not have health problems that would have threatened her if she got infected.

  • Biden sued over reversal of Trump-era abortion referral ban

    Ohio’s top lawyer filed suit against the Biden administration on Monday seeking to restore a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics that President Joe Biden reversed earlier this month. The action filed by Republican Attorney Dave Yost in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati was joined by 11 other states. At issue are new federal regulations set by the Department of Health and Human Services that take the Title X federal family planning program back to the way it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.

  • Chris Hemsworth Recalled The Awkward Way He Learned That He Wasn't Going To Be In "Captain America: Civil War"

    "I thought, ‘This is it. I’m being written out.'"View Entire Post ›

  • Letters to the Editor: No, California, we don't need to cancel In-N-Out

    The questionable right-wing politics of In-N-Out's owners don't make the burger chain's devotees delusional.

  • Majority in US concerned about climate: AP-NORC/EPIC poll

    About 6 out of 10 Americans also believe that the pace of global warming is speeding up, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago. As Biden struggles to pass significant climate legislation at home ahead of next week's U.N. climate summit, the new AP-NORC/EPIC poll also shows that 55% of Americans want Congress to pass a bill to ensure that more of the nation's electricity comes from clean energy and less from climate-damaging coal and natural gas.

  • Fired After Endorsing Vaccines, Evangelical Insider Takes a Leadership Role

    A year ago, Daniel Darling was following news reports about the development of the coronavirus vaccines with eager anticipation. His family had all had COVID-19 themselves, and his children had lost their beloved piano teacher, an otherwise healthy 50-year-old woman, to the virus. The pandemic was personal. Eventually, vaccination became personal for Darling, too. In August, endorsing the shots from an evangelical perspective cost him his job as spokesman for the National Religious Broadcasters,

  • German dogs to sniff out wildlife at building sites to speed up work

    Sniffer dogs are being trained by Germany's Deutsche Bahn (DB) to find protected wildlife at planned major building sites to speed up projects, the railway group said on Tuesday. Scientists from the University of Innsbruck, the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences and the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research are also accompanying the dogs and their trainers.

  • The FDA is weighing in on whether to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in younger kids

    The data comes as the Food and Drug Administration enters the final stages of reviewing Pfizer's application to offer its shot to 5- to 11-year-olds.

  • More lawsuits over sex abuse by Ohio State doc are dismissed

    A federal judge on Monday dismissed more of the unsettled lawsuits filed by men who say Ohio State University failed to stop sexual abuse decades ago by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson’s latest rulings weren’t much of a surprise, given how he'd previously dismissed similar cases for the same reasons. Watson has said it's clear Strauss abused hundreds of young men while Ohio State officials turned a blind eye, but he ruled the legal window for such claims has passed.

  • ‘My baby literally died in my arms’: Young woman killed in drive-by shooting leaves Oklahoma family devastated

    A drive-by shooting early Sunday morning left a 20-year-old woman dead, and her mother and authorities asking the public to help find the killer.

  • Solana Hits New Record High as Layer 1 Tokens Follow Bitcoin’s Gains

    Prices for Solana’s SOL tokens hit a record high during early U.S. trading hours on Monday, one of the majority of tokens native to layer 1 blockchains that followed bitcoin higher. Layer 1 is the base layer, the main network on which a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, runs. “SOL was a top performer over the last few months ... [It’s] only natural for it to perform well during the next leg of the bull cycle,” Ashwath Balakrishnan, research associate at crypto research boutique firm Delphi Digital, told CoinDesk.