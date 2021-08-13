Loudoun County teacher says she has no regrets after quitting over CRT lessons

A Loudoun County, Virginia, teacher whose emotional resignation in front of the school board went viral earlier this week says she has no regrets over the incident.

Loudoun County has drawn national attention as parents and administrators spar over controversial teaching material and a recent transgender policy, which was OK'd by the board on Wednesday evening.

"I am very sad about some things that I am giving up and leaving behind, but regret is not the word … I don't regret what I did," Laura Morris told Fox News after her speech drew national attention on Tuesday. "I don't regret anything I said, and I don't regret anything I did — because I … was happy to do this."

LOUDOUN COUNTY TEACHER RESIGNS IN PROTEST OF CRT LESSONS

"I wanted them to know why I was leaving. I'm glad to see that people saw that action as something important, and maybe they'll be inspired to do something," she continued adding that she felt as though she "was a cog" in a "machine" bent on pushing critical race theory and other left-wing priorities.

During her resignation on Tuesday, upwards of 150 parents packed the school board meeting as some were forced to stand outside the doors during a thunderstorm. The gathering persisted for hours, with many parents speaking out against the new rules, though the board did not heed the complaints of the attendees and opted to approve a proposal that would compel school staff to use a student’s preferred pronouns.

It will also grant transgender students access to the bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

"Within the last year, I was in one of my so-called equity trainings that White, Christian, able-bodied females currently have the power in our schools and ‘this has to change,'" Morris said Tuesday.

"Clearly, you've made your point," she added. "You no longer value me or many other teachers you've employed in this county. So since my contract outlines the power that you have over my employment in Loudoun County Public Schools, I thought it necessary to resign in front of you."

School boards and parents throughout the country have clashed on similar issues. However, a surge in coronavirus cases and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has spurred renewed pushback for mandatory mask policies in school systems.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have both threatened school districts that choose to require face coverings during the upcoming fall school year as both have instituted orders forbidding the practice. DeSantis has threatened to withhold funding from schools that violate his provisions, while Abbott has vowed to take non-compliant districts to court.

Broward County Public Schools in Florida, and Dallas County, Texas, have so far made headlines for fervent opposition.

