Loudoun Medical Group D/B/A Comprehensive Sleep Care Center Provides Notice Of Data Privacy Event

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loudoun Medical Group d/b/a Comprehensive Sleep Care Center (CSCC) recently learned of an incident that may affect the privacy of certain information. To date, CSCC has not received any reports that personal information has been misused as a result of this incident; however, in an abundance of caution, CSCC is providing notice of this incident so potentially affected individuals may take steps to better protect their personal information, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

What Happened? On or around June 19, 2019, the Loudoun Medical Group Information Technology (LMG IT) Department became aware of unusual activity related to a CSCC employee's email account. LMG IT immediately took steps to respond to and investigate this activity and change the user's password. Based on this review, LMG IT determined that an unauthorized individual may have gained access to the employee's email account. LMG IT immediately commenced a comprehensive investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. Through the investigation, which included working with third party forensic investigators, LMG IT determined that an unauthorized actor(s) gained access to a single Loudoun employee email account between June 15, 2019 and June 19, 2019. CSCC then commenced a detailed and diligent review of all data present in the account to determine what records were present, to whom that data related, and contact information for those individuals. This process was completed on or around October 17, 2019. While, to date, the investigation has found no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of data, it did determine that the email account affected by this incident contained certain personal information.

What Information Was Involved? The information present in the emails varies by individual, but may include patient name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, passport number, medical record number, patient account number, payment card information, financial account information, medical history, health insurance information, treatment information and/or date(s) of service.

What is Loudoun Doing? CSCC places the highest priority on the confidentiality, privacy and security of the personal information in our care. Upon learning of unusual activity in an employee email account, CSCC immediately commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the event and identify what personal information may have been present in the affected emails. With the assistance of third-party forensic investigators, CSCC has been working to identify and put in place resources to assist potentially affected individuals and is implementing additional safeguards to further protect the security of information in its systems. CSCC also reported this incident to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and state regulators, as appropriate.

What You Can Do? CSCC encourages those who may be potentially affected by this incident to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. CSCC also encourages individuals to review and consider information it is providing on the "Steps Individuals May Take To Protect Personal Information." This information is available below, as well as on CSCC's website at https://comprehensivesleepcare.com/.

For More Information. Individuals with additional questions may contact CSCC's dedicated assistance line at 1-855-946-0125, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Steps Individuals May Take To Protect Personal Information

Monitor Accounts

Under U.S. law, consumers are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

Security Freeze

Consumers have the right to place a "security freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in a consumer's name without his or her consent. However, you should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Should you wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below: