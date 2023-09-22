Lough Ross: Blue-green algae confirmed at County Armagh lake

The toxic blue-green algae has been confirmed at more than 60 locations across NI, including Lough Neagh

There has been a confirmed report of blue-green algae at a lake in County Armagh.

The Environment Agency said it has notified Newry, Mourne and Down District Council about the find at Lough Ross, near Crossmaglen.

The slipway at Lough Ross will be closed until further notice.

On Thursday, the Environment Agency said there have been 168 confirmed reports of toxic blue-green algae in Northern Ireland's waterways since May.

The agency warned there was no quick fix to the problem.

The algae has been confirmed at 65 locations in Northern Ireland with particular concern over Lough Neagh.

In regards to Lough Ross, Newry, Mourne and Down Council said people should abide by any warning notices positioned around the lough.

It advised the public not to drink the water, not to not enter or swim in it, not to use it for recreational water sports, not to let dogs or livestock near the water and not to fish or eat fish caught recreationally from the lough.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Stormont officials said algae growth is linked to excess nutrients in the water.

Nitrogen and phosphorus from agricultural fertiliser running off fields is believed to be a major contributory factor.