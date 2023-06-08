Loughton's swooping crow leaves residents bleeding

Resident Marc Miles said this crow, pictured on Borders Lane, was the culprit

Several people in an Essex town have reported being attacked by a combative crow, which in cases led to bleeding.

Chloe Cullum said she drew blood when the belligerent bird repeatedly flew into her on Borders Lane in Loughton.

Speaking of the event on Tuesday, she said: "It just kept repeatedly swooping and smashing into my head."

She said she managed to get away by running into someone's house. RSPB guidance said people near nests could wear a hat or carry an umbrella.

The 34-year-old, who works in catering at a local school, said she was walking home from work at about 14:30 BST when the crow began to swoop.

'Blood everywhere'

"I was screaming. I covered my head. I was trying to run away and it just kept coming, swooping and smashing into me," she said.

"I got further down the road and noticed there was blood everywhere and eventually I had to run into someone's house."

Ms Cullum said she suffered a couple of puncture wounds made by its claws.

"The funny thing is they are my favourite animal," she told the BBC.

"They are very intelligent and quite fascinating, but not so fascinating when they're pecking into your head."

Several people reported witnessing or being attacked by the crow on Borders Lane in Loughton

Other crow victims told Everything Epping Forest they also bled after being targeted by the peeved passerine.

Epping Forest District Council said no incidents were reported to its teams.

The RSPB said birds typically swooped at people if they were protecting their nests or, usually in the case of gulls, they were diving for food.

The charity said people should avoid areas where there might be nests, or wear a hat or carry an umbrella.

