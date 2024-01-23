Louis Bellamy, Penumbra Theatre's founder, sues HCMC and the county over his son's death in jail

Louis Bellamy, founder of the Penumbra Theatre in St. Paul, is suing Hennepin County and HCMC over the death of his son in the jail in July 2022 following days of agonizing pain from a perforated bowel.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, alleges that the jail's deputies and medical staff ignored the repeated pleas for help from 41-year-old Lucas J. Bellamy on July 2022, when he was in extreme pain for several days from a perforated bowel.

Lucas J. Bellamy, of Minneapolis, was found unresponsive in his cell on the afternoon of July 21, 2022, and died that night. He had been jailed since July 18.

"Lucas spent the last day of his life ... desperately begging nurses and jail guards to see a doctor," the reads the suit, which alleges that his civil rights were violated and seeks an unspecified amount of monetary damages. "His pleas went ignored even though a Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) provider had order that he return to the emergency department "for any new concerning symptoms."

However, instead of receiving the care as ordered and needed, the suit continues, "Hennepin Healthcare and county employees left Lucas to crawl around on the floor like he was subhuman, like he was an animal, while he slowly and painfully died from the effects of the hole in his intestine. Lucas could have been saved with proper treatment. Instead, he endured a real-life nightmare and died."

Messages have been left with spokespeople for both the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail, and HCMC for reaction to the allegations. The lawsuit names as individual defendants, nurses Roselene Omweri, Kay Willis and Michelle Diaz, and Deputy Lucas Weatherspoon.

Family members said soon after Bellamy died that he was arrested in Maple Plain, and court records show he was charged with fleeing police in a suspected stolen vehicle and possession of brass knuckles. His family added that his death was likely connected to his chronic drug abuse.

The death left his high-profile Twin Cities family reeling. His father, who also is a director, founded Penumbra Theatre, which gave two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson his first production. It is now run by Lou Bellamy's daughter, Sarah Bellamy, Lucas' older sister.

Lucas Bellamy once served as the company manager at Penumbra, where he also was an actor. His best-known role was as a dorky janitor who transformed into a suave emcee in the 2007 musical "Get Ready." He later worked in construction.

Lucas is survived by his son, Greyson, whose mother, Kim Delmonico, owns a competitive dance studio.

