Louis Canfield: Boys & Girls Club of Watertown adds Megan Fischbach as social worker

Louis Canfield

I am pleased to announce Megan Fischbach as the new behavioral health social worker at the Boys & Girls Club of Watertown.

The primary role of the behavioral health social worker is to provide social, emotional and behavioral support as well as strength-based management services for children and families, promoting success within the Boys & Girls Club, school and community. In her role, Fischbach will be responsible for developing individual service plans in coordination with the organization's range of services and leveraging relevant community resources and referrals as needed.

Fischbach graduated from the University of South Dakota with a degree in social work and a minor in criminal justice. She comes to the Boys & Girls Club with nine years of experience in child protection services.

The behavioral health social worker will be a connector. It will work collaboratively with club staff, public school district employees and other public entities who support the youth and connect the family to appropriate care. Another prominent role this position will have is to guide our current staff members by providing training opportunities on deescalating behaviors, bullying education and crisis intervention.

The need for this position was brought forth as part of the board of directors' strategic planning process. It was determined mental health services were a huge concern within the organization. The board took this challenge to fund the position and steer the overall position duties.

Fischbach's extensive knowledge of community resources and case management will give her a solid foundation in serving the needs of our youth. Her expertise in trauma-informed care will be a valuable tool to ensure our staff also has the tools necessary to be successful in their youth development positions.

Louis Canfield is the director of youth diversion for the Boys & Girls Club of Watertown.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Behavioral health social worker hired at Boys & Girls Club of Watertown