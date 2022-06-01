Louis Coleman found guilty in kidnapping death of Jassy Correia

A federal jury on Wednesday found Louis Coleman guilty in the 2019 kidnapping death of Jassy Correia.

Correia’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase in the back of Coleman’s car in Delaware. Federal prosecutors say he kidnapped Correia outside a Boston nightclub during the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2019, and killed her.

Coleman enticed Correia, lured her into his car, held her against her will, crossed state lines into Rhode Island, and knowingly and willfully caused her death, prosecutors stated during the nearly monthlong jury trial.

The defense team showed video of Correia getting on Coleman’s back after they left the club, arguing that there was no kidnapping and that one has to be a willing participant to accept a piggy back ride. They also made several motions to declare a mistrial.

“Yes, she is dead and Mr. Coleman is responsible. We have not denied that, but he did not kidnap her,” Coleman’s lawyer told the jury.

Among the defense team’s claims were a consensual sexual encounter between the two turned violent, and that Correia was using cocaine and alcohol and could be seen acting aggressively all night. But prosecutors pointed to evidence like damage to the inside of the passenger’s side window of the car and Coleman’s injuries as indicators that Correia was fighting for her life while being strangled to death.

Correia’s family had an emotional outburst in the courtroom as the verdict was read.

Coleman faces up to life in prison when he is slated to return to court for sentencing on Sept. 22.

Jassy Correia’s family has an emotional outburst in courtroom and breaks down as verdict read. No immediate reaction from Coleman. Sentencing will be on 9/22 at 2pm. — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) June 1, 2022

