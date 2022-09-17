Louis Steffens Is The Executive VP & CFO of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) And They Just Picked Up 33% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) should definitely note that the Executive VP & CFO, Louis Steffens, recently paid US$23.07 per share to buy US$254k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 33%.

Check out our latest analysis for Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Louis Steffens is the biggest insider purchase of Taylor Morrison Home shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$24.13. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Taylor Morrison Home insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Louis Steffens was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Taylor Morrison Home is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Taylor Morrison Home Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Taylor Morrison Home insiders own 4.6% of the company, currently worth about US$126m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Taylor Morrison Home Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Taylor Morrison Home. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Taylor Morrison Home (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here