Louis Vachon Is The Lead Independent Director of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) And They Just Picked Up 100% More Shares

Potential Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) shareholders may wish to note that the Lead Independent Director, Louis Vachon, recently bought CA$308k worth of stock, paying CA$61.53 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 100%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alimentation Couche-Tard

In fact, the recent purchase by Louis Vachon was the biggest purchase of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$59.73 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Louis Vachon.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Alimentation Couche-Tard insiders own 10% of the company, currently worth about CA$6.2b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alimentation Couche-Tard Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Alimentation Couche-Tard insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising!

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

