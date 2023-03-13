Louis Vuitton bag stolen in gunpoint robbery on Midtown Manhattan train

Two masked robbers stole a straphanger’s Louis Vuitton bag at gunpoint on a Midtown Manhattan train Sunday, police said.

The uptown Q train was rumbling toward the 34th St.–Herald Square station when the men approached the victim and pulled a gun around 6:45 p.m., cops said.

The victim handed over the designer purse and the men took off.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police are still looking for the thieves and there were no immediate arrests.