Louis Vuitton to debut Hong Kong fashion show with Pharrell Williams' 2nd men's collection

Louis Vuitton will present its first-ever fashion show in Hong Kong next week, with creative director Pharrell Williams unveiling his second men's collection.

About the show: In partnership with billionaire Adrian Cheng’s K11 MUSEA, the debut Hong Kong show will be held on a section of the iconic Avenue of the Stars at K11 Victoria Dockside in Tsim Sha Tsui, according to a press release. It will showcase Williams’ men's pre-fall 2024 collection, his second collection with the brand after spring/summer 2024 at Paris Fashion Week in June.

The upcoming show will also mark the first time the French luxury brand showcases a men’s pre-fall collection on a runway. It is also the first pre-fall collection designed by Williams.

A win for Hong Kong: Williams, 50, was named Louis Vuitton’s creative director for menswear in February, taking over the highly coveted role from the late Virgil Abloh after his death in November 2021. In a statement, Cheng said the upcoming event will help strengthen Hong Kong’s status as “a thriving cultural and economic hub.”

“It will also mark an important turning point for our city, propelling us towards our goal of becoming one of the capitals of the most influential fashion designers in the world,” he added.

Where to watch: The show will start at 8 p.m. on Nov. 30. It will be available for livestream on digital billboards in Hong Kong and worldwide through the brand’s social media channels.

