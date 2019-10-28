Louis Vuitton parent company LVMH reportedly makes takeover bid for Tiffany & Co.

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is reportedly looking to add U.S. luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. to its portfolio.

Paris-based LVMH has reportedly made a bid to acquire Tiffany & Co.

The parent company of Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy and other luxury brands offered about $14.5 billion for the U.S. jeweler, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

If the transaction is completed, it will be LVMH's largest purchase ever, surpassing its $7 billion deal to gain complete control of Christian Dior in 2017, and could be among the biggest deals by a European company in 2019, Bloomberg said.

The all-cash bid values Tiffany at about $120 a share, about 22% more than the company's closing price on Friday, persons told Bloomberg. Tiffany & Co. has a market value of about $11.9 billion.

Retirement dilemma: Can $180,000 really last 65-year-old, soon-to-be retiree until 100? It depends.

Toys R Us comeback: On the way are new interactive play lands, stores and Target partnership

LVMH, which has been looking for ways to expand its U.S. presence, made a preliminary, nonbinding offer to Tiffany earlier this month, Reuters reported.

Tiffany & Co. this month launched a new line of men's jewelry – part of its strategy to attract younger shoppers and stoke sales, which have been dampened by a decline in spending by tourists from China and elsewhere.

The jeweler's global sales for the first half of 2019 declined 3% to $2.1 billion, Tiffany & Co. announced in August. Among the factors: increased tariffs on its items shipped and sold in China.

Tiffany & Co. declined comment to USA TODAY on the report.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Louis Vuitton maker LVMH reportedly makes Tiffany & Co. takeover bid