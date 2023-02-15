Louis Vuitton! Uggs! Patrick Mahomes and entourage score style points at Chiefs parade

Did Orlando Brown Jr. just make a statement that Uggs are back in vogue?

Did Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates make wearing Oakley goggles crooked on the head a new “look?”

A man hundreds of miles away from the nearest slopes might help Oakley move more ski goggles than anyone ever pic.twitter.com/5KDwJY1VrJ — Michael Stacy (@jmichaelstacy) February 15, 2023

Brown, an offensive lineman, bundled up for the team’s Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday like he was heading to the Yukon, and fans loved his full-length brown fur coat — and Ugg boots.

The coat was open to reveal his T-shirt underneath that said: “0 sacks put it on a (bleeping) T Shirt!!!!” — referring to the fact that the Philadelphia Eagles never sacked quarterback Mahomes at Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. high fived fans during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday. His fur coat and Ugg boots were a fashion moment.

Orlando Brown a real one for throwing on the Uggs lol — ZOIE ️ (@zoiemagic) February 15, 2023

Obsessed with Orlando Brown’s whole vibe — Laurel L (@LaurelL13) February 15, 2023

“Is that chinchilla?” one local TV reporter wondered on air.

The red-and-white striped Chiefs coat worn by Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne when he performed on stage caused a “who are you wearing” moment. Where did he get that?

I really need to know where @TechN9ne got this amazing Chiefs coat. Do your thing twitter and help a girl out. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/uWQajPg2TI — Rachel (@rachelroyalkc) February 15, 2023

Tammy Reid, wife of coach Andy Reid, wore fur, too — an animal print full-length coat with matching hat, a cold-weather combo she has worn before to Chiefs celebrations.

Twitter users wanted to know: That’s not real fur, is it?

Tammy Reid, wife of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, wore a matching fur coat and hat to the team’s Super Bowl celebration Wednesday. It is a cold-weather look she favors.

The high-style moment belonged to Mahomes. Fashionistas recognized that he wore a designer he favors, Louis Vuitton. (One player wore Dolce & Gabbana outwear.)

The Chiefs-red puffer jacket appeared to be part of the “Piece of the Rainbow” collection by Black designer Virgil Abloh, the late artistic director of the fashion house’s menswear collection. Abloh died of cancer in 2021.

The jacket is reversible, with large, Vuitton monogram flowers embroidered on one side and the LV signature embroidered on the other. (Why couldn’t it be LVII?)

A black version of the coat costs $3,700 on the Vuitton website, but it’s currently unavailable.

Sorry, Chiefs Kingdom.