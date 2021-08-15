Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

Most of the world’s richest people are household names at this point: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates.

Yet Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury brand conglomerate LVMH, has surpassed them all to become No. 1 — and now his family's net worth has hit a colossal $200 billion.

Here's how this French tycoon became the second person in history to achieve that milestone, and how investors (even those with limited funds) can steal a piece of his success.

Who is Bernard Arnault?

Arnault is the face behind LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), a luxury empire that includes not just the three iconic brands in the company’s name but also such revered fashion houses as Christian Dior, Fendi and Givenchy.

Other brands you may recognize include Dom Pérignon champagne, Sephora cosmetics — and just this past January, his company acquired Tiffany & Co. for $15.8 billion.

His father, Jean Arnault, made his fortune in construction, and the younger Arnault started his career working for him, eventually taking over as president in 1979.

Five years later, for $15 million, he bought up Boussac Saint-Frères, a company whose assets included Christian Dior. Then, in 1988, he maneuvered to take a majority stake in LVMH.

By the mid-’90s, LVMH’s value had multiplied 15 times over, and sales and profits increased fivefold.

How did he become the world’s richest man?

Forbes’ list of top billionaires has long been populated by American names, but Arnault made it into the top 10 back in 2005.

He inched his way to the top five by 2018, and a year later, he clinched the top three with a $76 billion fortune.

Even the pandemic — which put an end to retail shopping, fancy galas and international travel — couldn't derail his trip to the top.

Luxury sales have recovered surprisingly quickly, particularly as conditions improve in China, and LVMH’s stock price continues to soar.

In late May, LVMH’s stock rose 0.4% in the first hours of trading, adding $600 million to Arnault’s personal fortune and knocking Amazon's Bezos off his pedestal.

Arnault and Bezos have traded places a few times, but at time of writing, Bezos is firmly in the No. 2 spot with a net worth of "just" $190 billion.

How to invest in the world's richest

LVMH stock isn’t traded on the major U.S. exchanges. But that doesn’t mean you can’t buy in.

One way to get shares is by way of the company’s unsponsored ADR, or American depositary receipt, which is a U.S.-bank-issued certificate that can be traded like regular stock.

The ADR is only available on the over-the-counter market, though, which is more complicated to navigate than the markets you're probably used to.

A much easier way to grab some LVMH stock is through any of the luxury-themed ETFs that include LVMH.

With modern investing apps, it’s simple to add any ETF to your portfolio. Once your portfolio is set up, some apps will even automatically invest your “spare change” so your money is always growing in the background.

And if you want to spread out your risk by investing in Arnault’s rivals for world’s richest, you can always buy a bit of Amazon, Tesla or Berkshire Hathaway. Full shares in those companies cost $3,293, $717 and $432,900, as of this writing — but with fractional shares you can spend however much you like.

Where to go from there

