Louis Weber sentenced to prison for killing Philipstown father, burning his home

Louis Weber has been sentenced to prison for killing his father before setting the man's Philipstown home on fire in 2019.

Putnam County Court Judge Joseph Spofford sentenced Louis Weber on Tuesday to 20 years in prison for the killing of his 72-year-old father, also named Louis Weber.

Weber, a 21-year-old Philipstown resident, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24 to first-degree manslaughter and third-degree arson, both felonies. His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive for the killing.

The elder Weber was found dead in his home on Second Street in the Post Road Mobile Home Park, off Route 9, on Nov. 4, 2019. His home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 3:30 that morning, and his body was found inside after the fire was extinguished.

Investigators determined that Weber had "sustained blunt force injuries, died prior to the fire, and that the fire was intentionally set using an accelerant poured on the victim's body," the Putnam County District Attorney's Office said after the guilty plea.

The younger Weber was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020, after an investigation involving the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

