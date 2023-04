Suspect in shooting of Met Police officer Matt Ratana pleads not guilty

Matiu (Matt) Ratana, 54, died after suffering a fatal wound to the chest at Croydon custody centre in south London in the early hours of September 25, 2020

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering Met Police Sgt Matiu (Matt) Ratana, who was shot dead inside Croydon police station in 2020.

Louis De Zoysa, 25, held up a whiteboard with the words “not guilty” written on it when he appeared in court via a video link for a plea hearing on Friday morning.

New Zealand-born Mr Ratana, 54, died after suffering a fatal wound to the chest at Croydon custody centre in south London in the early hours of September 25, 2020.

Mr De Zoysa, who appeared on the video link from a hospital, was in a wheelchair with his right arm in a sling.

During the hearing at Northampton Crown Court, he wrote on a whiteboard to confirm his name and date of birth.

Prosecutors allege Mr Ratana was shot while Mr De Zoysa was handcuffed inside the Croydon custody suite.

During the alleged incident, Mr De Zoyza sustained a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was remanded in custody until his trial, which is expected to last for three weeks.

‘Big in heart’

Mr Ratana, who was of Maori descent, was a highly accomplished rugby coach and just two months away from being eligible for retirement when he died.

Dame Cressida Dick, the Met Commissioner at the time, described Mr Ratana as a “talented officer” who was “big in heart”.

“Matt spent nearly 30 years as a uniformed police officer, serving the public of London,” she said.

“He will be remembered so fondly in Croydon and missed there, as well as in the Met and the rugby world,” she added.