Louisa man arrested on child porn charges

Sep. 24—LOUISA — Kentucky State Police took a Louisa man into custody Thursday on child porn and gun charges, according to a new release.

Phillip A. Webb, 34, was apprehended following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation began after authorities discovered Webb uploaded child porn onto the internet, according to the release.

During the search of home Thursday, police seized computers and turned up a pistol in the suspect's bedroom, KSP said.

According to KSP, Webb is a convicted felon.

Webb has been charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography wherein the victim was under 12 years of age and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.