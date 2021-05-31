Louisa man now a convicted pedophile

May 31—ASHLAND — A Lawrence County man who's been under federal indictment for nearly two years was convicted Thursday on 11 counts of child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A jury deliberated for two hours after a three-day trial, convicting Dale Fraley, 49, of Louisa, on 11 child pornography charges, according to a news release.

Fraley was convicted of five counts of production, four counts of receiving child porn, one count of distribution and one count of possession, the release stated.

During the trial, it was revealed Fraley used different online personas to get teenage girls to perform various sexual acts and record them for him, according to the announcement.

"He persuaded the minors to come to his home, sometimes at the behest of the online personas to get 'sexual experience' with Dale Fraley as the teacher," the release stated.

Earlier this year, a federal judge ordered a charge of producing obscene material be severed from the child pornography case, after prosecutors returned a superseding indictment against him alleging he produced three videos of an adult woman raping a dog.

Federal prosecutors, nor the court record, shows when he would be standing trial for those charges or if authorities would continue to pursue the matter.

For the charges Fraley has been convicted of, he faces a maximum of 30 years in prison on the production counts, 20 years in prison on each receiving charge and 10 years on each possession charge.

The case was investigated by the FBI and an Eastern Kentucky University police officer assigned with the Project Safe Childhood Task Force, an initiative launched May 2006.

Fraley is due for sentencing Oct. 18, 2021. The judge denied a motion he made for a furlough from jail to attend a funeral.

