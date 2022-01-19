Louisa man sentenced to 57 years

Jan. 19—ASHLAND — A Louisa man convicted of grooming two minors into sending him nude photos will likely die in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The office announced Wednesday that Dale A. Fraley, 54, was sentenced to serve 57 years in prison for the child porn conviction he received in May 2021.

Fraley is believed by federal prosecutors to have extorted no less than a dozen girls into sending him nude photos of themselves, however he was tried and convicted on two girls.

Described as "an expansive sexual extortion scheme" in court records, Fraley would pose as an attractive young man online to trick girls into an Internet romance. Once he had nudes sent to that account, he'd come in with another account that would show the picture and coerce the victim into sending more images, threatening to share the images with potential colleges, foster care or reporting their parents for sexual abuse.

Federal prosecutors pushed for a life sentence by running the sentences consecutively. His defensive attorney argued in a sentencing memorandum that a 15-year sentence would be proper, with mental health care as a part of his term of incarceration.

The defense argued that Fraley has ill health and was sexually abused as a child himself.

