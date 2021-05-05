Louisa PD chasing leads into robbery

May 5—Louisa Police are pursuing several leads in identifying and apprehending the Bowel Bandit.

Chief Greg Fugitt said the investigation into the April 27 stick-up at the city's Walgreens, in which a suspect with no shoes and no shirt walked in and pilfered some medications at knifepoint.

According to police, the suspect soiled himself before fleeing the scene.

Fugitt confirmed detectives have developed several persons of interest in the case and are coordinating with authorities in Wayne County to investigate.

The Bowel Bandit fled in a 2002 purple/blue Nissan Xterra with WV tag 7SL910, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Louisa PD's Det. Hunter James or Patrolman Teddy Newsome.

Contact James at hjames@louisapd.org. Reach Newsome at tnewsome@louisapd.org.

Tips can also be left by calling the Louisa Police Department at (606) 638-4058.

