Louisa PD rounds up 13 suspected drug dealers

Oct. 18—LOUISA — Following months of investigation, the Louisa Police Department cracked down hard on drug peddling on Oct. 13, resulting in the arrest of 13 suspects.

The investigation, centered on a residence on North Lackey Avenue, was a joint effort with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Constable, according to a news release.

On Oct. 13, officers were conducting surveillance on the home when they spotted several people with open warrants enter the building, the release states.

That's when police went into action, picking up the folks with warrants, police said.

Based on the investigation and evidence found during the arrests, police said they got a search warrant and turned up meth, heroin, weed, suboxone, paraphernalia and almost $3,600 in weed.

The following folks are being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville:

—Joshua Harmon, 31, of Louisa, was booked on a parole warrant and charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jason Maynard, 29, of Louisa, was booked on an indictment warrant charging him with simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense weed trafficking.

—Michael Ramsey, 38, of Louisa, was booked on two fugitive warrants from Ohio and Kentucky, as well as charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Joseph McCoy, 25, of Louisa, was booked on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—George Moore, 55, of Louisa, was booked on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Gary Byars, 48, off Louisa, was booked on chargers of first-offense marijuana trafficking, first-offense heroin trafficking and first-offense meth trafficking.

—Adam Perry, 44, of Louisa, was booked on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Victoria Wiley, 33, of Louisa, was booked on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Shelly Triplett, 38, of Louisa, was booked on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Lindsay Byer, 24, of Louisa, was booked on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Franki Workman, 24, of Fort Gay, was booked on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Melissa Wolford, 35, of Louisa, was booked on a bench warrant and charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

One man, 63-year-old Kenneth Pack, of Louisa, appears to have bonded out. He was charged with first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

