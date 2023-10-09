Louisburg police investigating murder-suicide involving 8-year-old

LOUISBURG, Kan. — Louisburg residents and police have heavy hearts after receiving shocking news over the weekend.

Police discovered the body of 41-year-old Susan Stanford, who was shot in her Louisburg home. Detectives believe Stanford took her own life after shooting her eight-year–old son on Friday afternoon.

The child died at a local hospital Saturday, according to a social media post from a man claiming to be Stanford’s fiancé.

Police said no one else was in the home when this happened Friday.

Louisburg Police Chief Josh Weber wouldn’t share many details about the case.

“It’s under investigation. We’re not looking for any additional suspects. There is no elevated risk to the public,” Weber said Monday. “This is a rare occurrence especially given the domestic relationship between the mother and the child.”

The incident happened across the street from one of the city’s elementary schools. Dr. Brian Bierman, Louisburg Unified Schools superintendent, said the boy attended an alternative school program, but he wouldn’t elaborate.

One neighbor said children living near Stanford’s home are upset after learning what happened Friday.

Weber said it doesn’t appear drugs or alcohol are factors in this incident. The school district is offering support for children who are struggling with this news.

