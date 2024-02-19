Louisburg teen looking to host toy drive for Chiefs parade shooting victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sammie Magee is a 17-year-old from Louisburg, Kansas, who started Sammie’s Toy Drive, a toy donation drive for children and teens who survive tragedies.

Magee started Sammie’s Toy Drive in response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022.

In November of 2023, more than a year after the tragedy, Magee traveled to Uvalde with around 3,000 donated toys and other items she collected for children who survived the shooting.

“I had a lot of people coming up to me, telling me you came here at the right time. We’re not overwhelmed anymore. We’re in need of support now,” Magee said.

Now, Magee is working on a toy drive for the survivors of the Kansas City Super Bowl Victory Parade shooting.

“This just hit too close to home this time,” Magee said. “After hearing that there were kids affected, which, of course, kids are going to be affected in such a large event, but injured, I was like, okay, we need to step in and do something for them.”

Magee is in contact with parents and children who survived the Kansas City parade shooting, learning what toys and other items they need.

Her goal is to show support and bring some comfort to the children who are healing after the tragedy.

“I’ve talked to a lot of parents, and they’re all just amazing kids. They’re so sweet, too. They’re just so resilient, and they have gone through so much. A lot that I have spoken to were shot; they weren’t just mentally scarred from it. They are just resilient. They’re pushing through, and they want to talk about this. I’m so proud of them for that.”

Magee is accepting physical toy donations and cash donations for items for the survivors of the Kansas City parade shooting.

“We currently have an Amazon wishlist set up of all the different things the kids are asking for,” Magee explained. “We’re also accepting cash donations through Venmo or PayPal. Since I am actively connecting with more families, I don’t know what they all want, so cash donations are very helpful.”

For Sammie’s Toy Drive Amazon wishlist, click here.

