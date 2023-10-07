Louisburg woman found dead, child fighting for life in ‘possible shooting’

LOUISBURG, Kan. — A woman is dead and a child has life-threatening injuries after a “possible shooting” inside a home in Miami County on Friday.

The Louisburg Police Department and Miami County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home in Louisburg late Friday afternoon.

The Louisburg Police Department is calling it a “possible shooting.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who was dead. Louisburg police did not identify the woman.

A young boy was also badly hurt and was taken to a hospital.

The death of the woman is still under investigation. Police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time, and there is no threat to the community.

