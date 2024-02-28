Louise Carroll: The heyday of Jell-O salads

Remember when Jell-O was the star of the show? Back in the day, every woman's card party or club meeting featured some type of Jell-O salad.

I recall many varieties, from lemon Jell-O with shredded cabbage and carrots to black cherry Jell-O with cherries and nuts. There were many variations, including lime Jell-O with crushed pineapple and shredded carrots.

Card parties in the 1940s-50s would have been far less classy without the classic Jell-O served on a lettuce leaf with a dab of mayonnaise. When you mix it all up and serve it, you can call it whatever you want.

In 1897, Pearle Wait, a carpenter from a small town near Rochester, New York, was developing cough remedies using teas and adding flavoring and coloring to granulated gelatin. Eureka! Jell-O was born and Pearle's wife May named it Jell-O. We don't know why but the name stuck.

Two things -- in the day, men had names we identify with women like Marian and Evelyn, so Pearle is not so far out there. The other thing is that gelatin is made by processing animal bones, cartilage and skin to extract the collagen, a fibrous protein that connects muscles, bones, and skin, and turns it into gelatin, a flavorless, colorless, jelly-like substance. I bet that is more information than you needed. Let us just think of it as the sugary fruit-flavored powder in the bright Jell-O box.

In the Victorian era, only royalty of the ultra rich could afford gelatin desserts because the process of making the gelatin was very expensive.

Now, we can all eat like the upper class. Because all I had to do was add water, mix and refrigerate, I made lots of Jell-O for my children and often just two different flavors cut into cubes and mixed together. I was not a fan but they loved it and why not -- it was sweet and it jiggled.

With five children and eight grandchildren, I have made a lot of Jell-O. I estimate it would fill an Olympic-size swimming pool. Or not.

Jell-O was once marketed as 'America's Most Famous Dessert,' but today it’s mainly off the radar. In the last decade, sales have declined substantially. Jell-O sales peaked in 1968 and began to decline about 2% a year for two decades. By 1987, the company sold about half as many boxes as it did two decades prior.

I don't know how Pennsylvania ranks, but Utah is known for its per capita consumption of Jell-O and in 2001 the Utah State Legislature voted to name Jell-O its official state snack.

Pennsylvania's official state snack is pretzels. Good choice, I say. I'm not a big fan of Jell-O unless there is lots of good stuff in it, but put Jell-O and pretzels together in a Pretzel Salad and call me to help you eat it.

Pretzel Salad

3/4 butter or margarine

2 cups crushed pretzels

3 Tbs. sugar

1 cup nuts, broken in pieces

1 large package Strawberry Jell-O

1 1/2 cups boiling water

2 10-oz packages frozen strawberries, partially thawed

1 8-oz package cream cheese

1/2 cup sugar

1 large container of Cool Whip

Mix butter, 3 Tbs. sugar, pretzels and nuts together. Press into a 9 x13 pan and bake at 400 degrees for 8 minutes. Let cool. Mix Jell-O and boiling water, then add strawberries. Mix cream cheese, sugar and Cool Whip and spread over the the pretzels. Pour the slightly thickened strawberry mixture over the cream cheese/Cool Whip mixture. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Louise Carroll: The heyday of Jell-O salads