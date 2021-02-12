Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

Steven Mnuchin is married to Scottish actress Louise Linton, who recently came under fire for boasting about her wealth (Getty Images)

Louise Linton, the wife of former treasury secretary in the Trump Administration Steven Mnuchin, has said that she's been "villainised" by Hollywood for her connection to the former president.

Speaking to Fox News, the actress said of Mr Mnuchin: "Fortunately, he's not in politics anymore, and I'm happy to have my husband home in Los Angeles... At times I think because of my association with that administration, people have this preconceived notion about me or I've been villainised."

The 40-year-old added: "I'm not involved in any politics and I'm very liberal."

Speaking to The Times, Ms Linton relayed the experience of being sent horse manure at Christmas. "They accidentally dropped it off at our neighbour's house. And we were travelling at the time, so we never even got a whiff of it. I guess they didn't like Steven's tax bill."

Ms Linton, who married Mr Mnuchin in 2017, added: "I've faced a lot of criticism over the years. I think, partly, by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration. I certainly think that being so close to the administration put a target on my back."

When she married the then-Treasury Secretary, Ms Linton said she "had no idea how intense the focus'" on her would be. She said she ended up hiring a "protocol expert" to navigate DC life and that "I think we're done" when it comes to politics.

Read more: Follow live updates on Mr Trump’s second impeachment trial

Ms Linton has ended up in hot water before as she posed with Mr Mnuchin holding newly printed dollar bills, the first with his signature on them.

CNBC reporter Christina Wilkie tweeted: "Why do Treasury Sec Mnuchin and his wife insist on posing for photos that make them look like Bond villains?"

Two months after getting married in 2017, the newly-weds took a government jet to Kentucky and Fort Knox as part of a work trip for Mr Mnuchin. Ms Linton posted a picture on Instagram of the couple leaving the plane, to a furious reaction. She was called "Treasury Barbie," "Marie Antoinette," and "the Real Housewife of the Treasury," by commenters.

Story continues

Ms Linton slammed the commentary, saying: "Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes or in self-sacrifice to your country. I'm pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day 'trip' than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you'd be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You're adorably out of touch."

She later apologized, putting out a statement, saying: "I apologise for my post on social media yesterday as well as my response. It was inappropriate and highly insensitive."

She told The Times that she "really had my hand slapped for that Fort Knox picture, which I deserved. It was stupid. You make mistakes, you learn from them. I hope that I've learnt from that one".

Read More

Trump personally called Zuckerberg to complain about Facebook bias, report says

Biden says Republicans need to ‘stand up’ as impeachment trial readies to hear Trump defence

Investigating Trump a big early move for Atlanta's new DA

Trump ally Nikki Haley turns on him during impeachment trial: ‘We shouldn’t have followed him’

Is Tom Brady a Trump supporter?