Louisiana appeals court upholds Lafourche man's child-rape conviction

An appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Larose man serving life in prison after being found guilty of raping a teenage girl.

Johnny Moore Jr., 34, was convicted in February 2020 of first-degree rape.

Lafourche Parish Judge Christopher Boudreaux handed down the state-mandated life sentence without parole, probation or early release Sept. 21, 2020.

Alleging there was not enough evidence to warrant a conviction, Moore appealed to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge, which handed down its decision Dec. 22.

Moore argued in court papers that the victim’s testimony was unreliable and that the investigation did not corroborate her allegations.

The appeals court rejected those arguments.

“Unless there is internal contradiction or irreconcilable conflict with the physical evidence, the testimony of a single witness, if believed by the trier of fact, is sufficient to support a factual conclusion,” the court said. “Moreover, when there is conflicting witness testimony about factual matters, the resolution of which depends upon a determination of the credibility of the witnesses, the matter is one of the weight of the evidence, not its sufficiency. ... After a thorough review of the record, we find that the evidence supports the guilty verdict.”

Moore was originally arrested Nov. 7, 2018, following an investigation by the Lafourche Sheriff’s Office. Detectives opened the investigation after receiving a complaint Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl.

Prosecutors said Moore and the victim lived under the same roof in various parts of Lafourche when the abuse began.

The victim, who has an intellectual disability, told family members the defendant had abused her on multiple occasions. Though Moore initially denied the allegations, he later told detectives that he and the victim had consensual sex, prosecutors said.

Moore is incarcerated in the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.

