Louisiana-based firm lands $141M contract in Volusia County's Ian recovery program

Volusia County councilmembers unanimously approved a $141.3 million contract to a Louisiana firm to handle construction services for housing projects for the federally funded Hurricane Ian recovery program.

Lemoine Disaster Recovery landed the largest contract so far in the Transform 386 project, which will bring about $328.9 million to Volusia County to help meet the remaining needs in the community following Ian’s destruction. That includes repairing housing and strengthening infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is funding the project through Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds.

The Transform386 plan puts $200 million toward housing programs including single-family home repair and replacement, new multi-family construction and rental repairs.

Up to about $7.5 million of the contract with Lemoine Disaster Recovery is for hiring and managing all of the contractors that will conduct rehabilitation and reconstruction as part of the single-family housing program, said the county's Recovery and Resiliency Director Dona Butler, who is leading the Transform386 project. The cost of the construction work itself is up to about $133.8 million.

Lemoine Disaster Recovery is responsible for making sure the projects follow HUD guidelines.

Apply for help: Volusia County will help pay for Hurricane Ian repairs.

The project will pump money into the local economy. The initial contract proposed that at least 25% of the contractors, subcontractors and labor would be local ― with the goal to reach 75%.

District 4 Councilman Troy Kent said he wanted to see a higher minimum threshold for local hiring, and a Lemoine official offered to go to 50%.

"I really like the idea of injecting that money into our local families and economies and businesses right here," Kent said.

Phil Martin looks toward the Atlantic Ocean from inside one of his properties in Wilbur-by-the-Sea on Sept. 15, 2023, that was distroyed by Hurricane Ian.

Lemoine Disaster Recovery is a "full-service disaster and construction management firm that has successfully completed over $50 billion in (Federal Emergency Management Agency), HUD and CDBG funded work," according to the county.

One arm of the housing repair effort has already started. Volusia County began accepting applications in November for its Homeowner Recovery Program. The program will offer funds for Hurricane Ian repairs and reimbursements for expenses.

The county plans to announce more housing programs as the Transform386 project progresses.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia County awards $141M contract to Louisiana firm. What we know