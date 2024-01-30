Louisiana begins tax season, Here's when you can expect your refund

Louisiana residents are now able to file their state individual income tax and federal income tax returns, the Louisiana Department of Revenue said, and filers can expect their refunds within 30 days of filing.

Louisiana taxpayers can begin filing their 2023 state income taxes Jan. 29 electronically through Louisiana File Online. The portal allows taxpayers to file returns and pay taxes online, check the status of refunds, change current and prior-year tax returns, and request a filing extension.

The filing deadline for most 2023 federal and state of Louisiana income tax returns is May 15 2024.

Taxpayers may also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns available at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms.

For returns sent in online, taxpayers can expect their refunds within within four weeks of the submission date. For paper returns, it may take about eight weeks to process the refund. According to LDR, Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR.

The filing deadline for 2023 Louisiana individual income tax returns is May 15.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana residents can begin filing state income taxes