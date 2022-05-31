Louisiana bill would ban requiring vaccination proof to enter civic facilities

Cards showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination are stacked up at a hospital. A bill in the Louisiana Legislature would prevent local governments and other authorities from requiring proof of vaccination to enter public buildings. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

State and local governments and educational institutions in Louisiana could not require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to gain entry into government facilities under legislation advanced by a state Senate committee Tuesday.

The 4-2 vote sends the House-passed bill by state Rep. Larry Bagley, a Republican from Stonewall, to the full Senate.

As it came out of the committee, the bill would subject any government or state-run educational institution to civil penalties if they require COVID-19 vaccinations for entry.

Backers say government entities shouldn’t be asking about a person’s health status. Opponents of the bill said they didn’t want local governments subjected to civil fines for trying to prevent the spread of the disease.

The bill would not apply to government healthcare facilities that would risk losing federal funding under federal requirements for vaccines.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.