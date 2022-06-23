Louisiana blade-slinging woman sentenced for 2019 knife attack

A woman convicted in May of attacking a couple with a lawn-mower blade in the Werner Park neighborhood three years ago was sentenced Thursday in Caddo District Court.

Juana Una Wilson, 44, was sentenced to five years in prison at hard labor for the July 5, 2019 attack during a brawl in the 3500 block of Clarke Avenue.

Wilson was convicted on one of two counts of aggravated second-degree battery on May 24, 2022. Her actions were captured on video.

All but 18 months of the sentence were suspended. She faced up to 15 years in prison, with at least one year to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana blade-slinging woman sentenced for 2019 murder