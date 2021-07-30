Louisiana boy, 3, dies after 25 shots fired into home during drive-by shooting; no arrests made

A drive-by shooting in Louisiana in which more than 25 shots were fired killed a 3-year-old boy Wednesday night, authorities said.

A home was targeted in the deadly attack, which occurred around 11:20 p.m. in Minden, located 35 miles east of Shreveport, KSLA-TV reported. Authorities said more than 25 rounds were shot during the attack.

The boy was struck and a parent rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news report said. No description of the vehicle or suspects were released.

The station said investigators have identified two people of interest but no arrests have been made.

Fox News reached out to the police department but was told no one could speak about the case at the time. In a Thursday Facebook post, the Minden Police Association said the police department is short-staffed while commenting on the spate of violence occurring on local streets.

"The sound of gunfire in Minden is becoming so common that people are not reporting it," the group wrote. "This all changed tonight when a drive by shooting claimed the life of an innocent, small child."

"As others try and minimize the gunfire in this once peaceful community, MPD Officers go from violent call to violent call," the association continued. "They know the seriousness of the pain and suffering these dangerous criminals inflict."