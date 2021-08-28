Louisiana braces for 'life-altering' Hurricane Ida

REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
·5 min read

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Residents across Louisiana's coast Saturday were taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a “life-altering” Hurricane Ida which is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore.

A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city's levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system. But since the storm quickly escalated in intensity, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it wasn't possible to order a mandatory evacuation for the entire city, which would require using all lanes of some highways to leave the city.

The storm is expected to make landfall on the exact date Hurricane Katrina devastated a large swath of the Gulf Coast 16 years earlier. But whereas Katrina was a Category 3 when it made landfall southwest of New Orleans, Ida is expected to reach an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph (225 kph) before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

“This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren’t prepared,” National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott said during a Friday news conference with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Ida intensified rapidly Friday from a tropical storm to a hurricane with top winds of 80 mph (128 kph) as it crossed western Cuba. It's expected to pick up steam as it goes over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Early Saturday, Ida was centered 510 miles (825 kilometers) southeast of New Orleans. It was traveling northwest at 16 mph (26 kph), forecasters said.

In New Orleans, city officials said residents need to be prepared for prolonged power outages, and asked elderly residents to consider evacuating. Collin Arnold, the city’s emergency management director, said the city could be under high winds for about ten hours. Earlier Friday, Cantrell called for a mandatory evacuation for residents outside the city’s levee protections — a relatively small sliver of the city’s population.

With the storm's forward speed slowing down and the intensity picking up, the storm surge may overtop some levees that protect parts of New Orleans on the west bank of the Mississippi River, said Heath Jones, emergency manager, of the Army Corps of Engineers’ New Orleans District. However he said they're designed to be overtopped and have protections in place to prevent more damage. There does not appear to be any danger of storm surge coming over the levees that protect the city's east bank, which makes up most of the city, he said.

Across the region, residents were filling sandbags, getting gas for cars and generators and stocking up on food. Capt. Ross Eichorn, a fishing guide on the coast about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans, said he fears warm Gulf waters will “make a monster” out of Ida.

“With a direct hit, ain’t no telling what’s going to be left — if anything,” Eichorn said. He added: “Anybody that isn’t concerned has got something wrong with them.”

A hurricane warning was issued for most of the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Pearl River. A tropical storm warning was extended to the Mississippi-Alabama line.

At the same time hospitals are preparing for the storm, they are still dealing with a fourth surge of the coronavirus. Officials decided against evacuating New Orleans hospitals. There's little room for their patients elsewhere, with hospitals from Texas to Florida already packed with patients, said Dr. Jennifer Avengo, the city’s health director.

At the state’s largest hospital system, Ochsner Health System, officials ordered 10 days worth of fuel, food, drugs and other supplies and have backup fuel contracts for its generators. One positive was that the number of COVID-19 patients had dropped from 988 to 836 over the past week — a 15% decline.

President Joe Biden approved a federal emergency declaration for Louisiana ahead of the storm. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said FEMA plans to send nearly 150 medical personnel and almost 50 ambulances to the Gulf Coast to assist strained hospitals.

Ida made its first landfall Friday afternoon on Cuba’s southern Isle of Youth. The Cuban government issued a hurricane warning for its westernmost provinces, where forecasters said as much as 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain could fall in places, possibly unleashing deadly flash floods and mudslides. Landfall in the U.S. is expected late Sunday in the Mississippi River delta region.

If that forecast holds true, Ida would hit 16 years to the day that Hurricane Katrina made landfall with 125 mph (201 kph) winds near the riverside community of Buras.

Katrina is blamed for an estimated 1,800 deaths from the central Louisiana coast to around the Mississippi-Alabama state line. A massive storm surge scoured the shores and wiped houses off the map. In New Orleans, failures of federal levees led to catastrophic flooding. Water covered 80% of the city and many homes were swamped to the rooftops. Some victims drowned in their attics. The Superdome and New Orleans Convention Center became scenes of sweltering misery as tens of thousands were stranded without power or running water.

Additionally, the hurricane center said tropical depression Ten formed early Saturday. It was centered 820 miles (1,320 kilometers) east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. It was expected to remain over the open Atlantic Ocean and posed no hazards to land.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Ida

    Louisiana officials said Ida could make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane around Sunday afternoon or evening. If forecasts prove accurate, Ida will end up making U.S. landfall 16 years after the region was devastated by Hurricane Katrina.Officials in U.S. coastal areas preparing for the storm urged residents to move boats out of harbors and encouraged early evacuations.

  • US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

    Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden's promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate. The strike Saturday came amid what the White House called indications that IS planned to strike again as the U.S.-led evacuation from Kabul airport moved into its final days. Biden has set Tuesday as his deadline for completing the exit.

  • The Latest: Tokyo apologizes for vaccine rollout confusion

    Japan’s Tokyo city hall has apologized for “confusion” amid its vaccination rollout targeting young people, after crowds looking to get the shot were turned away from a facility in the Shibuya district. Health authorities on Saturday switched to a reservation system instead of first come, first served. Japan, which has one of the slowest COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in the developed world, has prioritized giving shots to elderly people and then gradually working its way down by age group.

  • The Latest: Afghans protest at Kabul bank, long ATM lines

    Hundreds of Afghans have protested outside a bank in Kabul as others form long lines at cash machines. The protesters Saturday at New Kabul Bank included many civil servants demanding their salaries, which they said had not been paid for the past three to six months. Meanwhile, a U.N. agency warned that a worsening drought could leave millions in need of humanitarian aid.

  • No time to evacuate as Hurricane Ida nears New Orleans, mayor says

    With no time left to properly evacuate, New Orleans residents should prepare to ride out Hurricane Ida at home, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday.Why it matters: The hurricane is forecast to hit the central Louisiana coast as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere isn't enough time to establish necessary highway contraflow procedures to evacuate all residents before Ida is expected to t

  • Bear Surrounded by Caldor Fire Smoke in Strawberry, California

    California’s Caldor Fire grew to over 145,000 acres in the early hours of August 28 with a series of mandatory evacuation orders in place, officials said.Footage shot by Craig Philpott at Strawberry, south of Lake Tahoe along Highway 50, shows the amount of smoke in the air in the region.Officials have said the Caldor Fire is currently 19 per cent contained and estimate its containment date to be September 8.Cal Fire said on August 27 “the fire remained most active throughout the day on the Northeast area along Highway 50 and in the area of Sierra Springs on the Western side of the incident”. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful

  • Iraq hosts regional meeting aimed at easing Mideast tensions

    Iraqi security forces fanned out across the Iraqi capital Saturday ahead of a regional conference aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East and emphasizing the Arab country's new role as mediator. Among the participants are archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia, whose rivalry has often played out in Iraq and other countries across the region, including Yemen and Lebanon. Saudi Arabia was represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Iran with its foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

  • U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

    Hurricane Ida churned toward the U.S. Gulf coast on Saturday, forecast to gather strength in coming hours and prompting evacuations of flood-prone New Orleans neighborhoods and oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters said it could make U.S. landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, generating winds nearing 140 miles per hour (225 kph), heavy downpours and a tidal surge that could plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under several feet of water. Ida battered Cuba on Friday and by early Saturday it was carrying top winds of around 80 mph (129 kph) as it headed northwest, the National Hurricane Center said.

  • Hurricane Ida is expected to pummel Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Sunday - exactly 16 years after Katrina

    The National Hurricane Center has "higher-than-normal confidence" that Ida will strengthen quickly and hit Louisiana as a major hurricane.

  • U.S. Supreme Court ends Biden’s Covid-19 eviction moratorium

    Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero reports on the U.S. Supreme Court blocking the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium.

  • New Orleans issues evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ida as forecasters warn of dangerous storm surge – here's what that means

    Storm surge can push water levels well above normal sea level during a hurricane. Sean Rayford/Getty ImagesNew Orleans issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas outside its levee system and a voluntary evacuation for the rest of the parish on Aug. 27, 2021, as Hurricane Ida headed for the Louisiana coast. The storm hit Cuba’s Isle of Youth with 75 mile-per-hour winds, and forecasters expected it to intensify rapidly into a major hurricane over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The Natio

  • Israeli PM presented Biden with "death by a thousand cuts" Iran strategy

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented President Biden in their meeting today with what Israeli officials described as “a death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran.Why it matters: Besides striking up a personal relationship, Bennett's primary goal in his first meeting with Biden was to express his sense of urgency about the significant progress Iran was making in its nuclear program, and Israel's new government conducted an Iran policy review prior to the visit.Stay on top of the

  • Tropical Storm Ida to pose major hurricane threat to Gulf Coast

    Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon over the Caribbean Sea and has the potential to become a powerful hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico and strike the northern Gulf Coast by Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The big picture: The Hurricane Center included unusually sobering wording for the first advisory on a storm, partly because the timing of landfall means there is only a few days for residents in the storm's potential path to prepare. Get market news worthy of your

  • C8 Corvette Owner Crashes During Final Drive

    He was supposed to sell it the next day…

  • Tropical Storm Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary

    Tropical Storm Ida swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday as a rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned.

  • Saints-Cardinals preseason game in New Orleans canceled due to Hurricane Ida

    Officials predict that the storm could become a Category 4 hurricane before it makes landfall south of New Orleans this weekend.

  • How do you haul a 200-year-old canoe out of an SC river? It’s harder than you think

    All sorts of ideas were discussed on how to extract the canoe, including using helicopters. There had to be a simpler way.

  • Crews battle raging Southern California wildfire

    In the midst of a severe drought, there were 14 large fires statewide in California Thursday, including a blaze that erupted Wednesday in Southern California, which has so far escaped the scale of wildfires plaguing the north all summer. (Aug. 26)

  • Gulf Coast hurricane landfall possible in just days

    Tropical Storm Ida has formed and is likely to become a hurricane taking aim at the Gulf Coast.

  • American religious groups have a history of resettling refugees – including Afghans

    Many of the organizations helping refugees resettle are faith-based groups. AP Photo/Airman 1st Class Kylie BarrowSince the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15, 2021, there has been a frenetic evacuation of foreigners and Afghan nationals. Thousands of these Afghans assisted the United States government, which now puts them in danger. The United States provides a special immigrant visa to resettle such individuals. But applicants are facing long backlogs, and immigra