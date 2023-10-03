Louisiana Chicken Pasta
Smith's Chef Jeff is heating things up in the kitchen with a Cajun recipe.
Smith's Chef Jeff is heating things up in the kitchen with a Cajun recipe.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
For a second straight season, Butler showed up for the new NBA season with a completely new look.
Google is introducing new measures to prevent spam emails from landing in your inbox. The new measures will come with additional steps for bulks senders.
The judge in the New York financial fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and their family business clarifies remarks he made Monday about the statute of limitations in the case. Trump, meanwhile, says he will take the witness stand “at the appropriate time.”
This homemade tomato sauce is packed with juicy tomatoes. What's more? You can whip it up in under 20 minutes! The post This 20-minute pasta dish is an easy weeknight meal appeared first on In The Know.
The Michigan transfer had started the first five games of the season.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.
Electronic devices including cellphones, TVs and radios across the nation are expected to simultaneously blare out an emergency alert Wednesday. Here's what to know and why it's happening.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Meta's Oversight Board said it planned to announce a case involving a user appeal related to an “altered” video of President Joe Biden.
Fatone assumed Timberlake would rejoin NSync right after 'Justified' ("It was more of, 'Hey, I'm going to do some music, and then we'll get back together'"), but he has never resented his bandmate's solo success.
A woman was reportedly in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run, which flung her into the path of the driverless car.
We attended Rennsport Reunion 7 over the past weekend, and it was better than we ever imagined.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.
Brown leather is considered an all-year neutral and these brown leather bags from Coach Outlet are hundreds of dollars off for a limited time!
Rangers GM Chris Young was no fan of an Astros reporter's criticism of his team celebrating clinching a playoff spot.
The Arc browser is "finally" launching its AI-powered features under the "Arc Max" moniker. The Browser Company is using a combination of OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and Anthropic's models to build lightweight but useful features. Arc Max can rename pinned tabs based on the page title and make them short and easy to read.
Geno Smith wasn't happy with the Giants defense on Monday night.