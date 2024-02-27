Louisiana congressman asks federal government to help crawfish farmers after drought

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana congressman is asking the federal government for help with the state’s crawfish industry.

Last week, Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-La.) wrote letters to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) asking them to help the crawfish farming industry after it was hit by a severe drought and a hard freeze.

The extreme weather has affected crawfish farmers statewide, leading to high prices.

In his letter to the USDA, Carter requested emergency relief funds, technical support and other help to aid agricultural recovery.

He asked the SBA to offer technical assistance to the local crawfish farming industry and help them in applying for SBA financing.

“Crawfish aquaculture is more than just a product in Louisiana; it is a way of life,” Carter wrote in his letters. “Generations of farmers have dedicated themselves to this time-honored tradition, and the recent events have resulted in financial setbacks and dealt a blow to the cultural fabric of our state. The crawfish industry is intertwined with our identity, and its preservation is crucial for the sustenance of our unique way of life. That way of life is at risk due to this year’s losses.”

Carter is not the first Louisiana official to ask for government assistance. Gov. Jeff Landry also requested federal assistance to help the crawfish industry.

“I am requesting the federal government provide much-needed relief to our domestic crawfish industry,” said Landry. “Our farmers and fishermen have helped bolster our economy for centuries, and now it’s time we have their back.”

