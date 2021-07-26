Louisiana congressman says he has COVID-19 for the 2nd time

Rep. Clay Higgins. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) shared on social media Sunday that he and his wife both have COVID-19 for the second time.

Higgins wrote that he keeps his "family's private business very quiet, because of the evil in the world," but is providing a health update because of the "love of God's children." Higgins said he has COVID-19, and so does his wife, Becca, and their son. He claimed that "Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was." Higgins called the coronavirus "the CCP biological attack weaponized virus," referring to a baseless conspiracy theory that it was purposely leaked by China.

Higgins said "this episode is far more challenging" and "has required all of my devoted energy," but he is certain "my family and I will recover fully." Higgins has not stated publicly whether he has been vaccinated against the virus.

