Louisiana convicted killer Kenneth Gleason dead in apparent prison-cell hanging: report

A newly arriving inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola was found dead in his cell early Wednesday, after apparently committing suicide by hanging, according to a report.

Kenneth Gleason, a convicted killer who had just been transferred to Angola on Monday from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, was found with a bed sheet around his neck around midnight, FOX 8 of New Orleans reported.

Gleason was alone in the cell, in accordance with quarantine guidelines for newly arriving inmates because of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Corrections said in a statement, the station reported.

Correctional officers found him hanging while making routine checks inside the facility, according to FOX 8.

Gleason was convicted by a jury April 27 of first-degree murder in the 2017 deaths of Donald Smart and Bruce Coefield, the report said.

He was reportedly spared the death penalty at the request of Smart’s family, and received a life sentence Aug. 23, according to the report.

Both victims were Black men. East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings claimed during Gleason’s sentencing hearing that he had been "hunting Black men" during a five-day rampage in September 2017, WAFB-TV of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, reported.