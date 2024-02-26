Louisiana convicted killer on the loose after escaping custody by pepper-spraying deputy: officials

A Louisiana inmate is on the run after he pepper-sprayed a deputy then escaped custody during a medical transport on Sunday, according to officials.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for convicted murderer Leon Ruffin, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said at a news conference Sunday night. Ruffin is described as a Black man who is bald and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 270 pounds.

His current whereabouts are unknown. Ruffin is considered armed and dangerous and the public is urged to report any information related to his location to the authorities.

He had been in custody since July on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm, and was sentenced to life.

Lopinto said Ruffin was transported from the Ochsner Medical Center at 2500 Belle Chasse Highway to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center at about 6:40 p.m. following treatment for a seizure when the transport was interrupted by Ruffin creating a disturbance, prompting the escorting deputy to exit the vehicle.

When the deputy opened the vehicle door to address the disturbance, Lopinto said Ruffin used pepper spray on her, charged at her and stole the vehicle. The deputy responded by shooting her gun multiple times toward Ruffin, although it is unclear if any of the shots struck him.

It is also unclear where Ruffin found the pepper spray, as the deputy still had her pepper spray, Lopinto said.

Ruffin fled the scene in the marked Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle with ID number GO68 and license plate 239626.

The abandoned police vehicle was found in the Algiers neighborhood at around 9:20 p.m., but Ruffin was not located in the area.

The sheriff's office is working with other agencies to locate Ruffin.

This incident remains under investigation.





