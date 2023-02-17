Louisiana cop charged with negligent homicide for fatally shooting Alonzo Bagley

The Louisiana police officer who fatally shot Alonzo Bagley was charged Thursday with negligent homicide.

Alexander Tyler, 23, killed Bagley, a 43-year-old Black man, on Feb. 3 in Shreveport after a short foot chase. Body-camera footage of the shooting was released Thursday as authorities announced Tyler’s arrest.

“Flight does not mean shoot to kill,” Bagley family attorney Ronald Haley said. “Flight does not mean you are the judge, jury and executioner, and that’s what happened.”

Tyler and his partner were sent to Bagley’s apartment in Shreveport, a city in northwest Louisiana, after his wife called 911 to report a domestic disturbance. She implied that Bagley was drunk and disorderly, according to 911 audio.

When the officers arrived to Bagley’s second-floor apartment, he fled to his balcony and jumped off, according to body-camera video. Tyler and his partner, who was not named, ran after him.

Bagley hid in the entryway of a next-door apartment building. As Tyler rounded the corner, he shot Bagley one time.

Bagley’s family members both said Bagley’s hands were up when Tyler opened fire, CNN reported, citing Louisiana State Police investigators. The body-camera video is unclear, as Tyler rounded the corner quickly.

Bagley was not carrying a weapon.

The bullet appeared to strike the victim near his neck, as both officers were seen on body-camera footage attempting to stop the flow of blood from that area.

Bagley’s family also filed a $10 million civil lawsuit against Tyler and the Shreveport Police Department. In Louisiana, negligent homicide is punishable by a maximum of 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

