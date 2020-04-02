In Louisiana, coronavirus death toll mounts

Medical workers screen people seeking testing at a drive through testing center for the new coronavirus in New Orleans, Thursday. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

COVID-19 has moved quickly across Louisiana, killing hundreds and infecting thousands of all ages and walks of life in the Pelican State. Among the dead this last week: A 46-year-old registered nurse, a 33-year-old member of Gov. John Bel Edwards' staff and 85-year-old Ellis Marsalis Jr., the renowned Jazz patriarch.

On Thursday, the state reported a 40% increase in new cases, 9,150 total infections and 310 deaths. Edwards called the spike "jarring," but said it resulted from a testing backlog at private labs and was not a measure of how well mitigation efforts like social distancing have worked. Edwards was among governors who issued stay-at-home orders earlier this month to stop the virus from spreading, but some have resisted, including at least one church that has continued to hold services.

“The situation remains concerning, but every Louisianan has the power to change the path we are on,” the Democratic governor said Thursday. “Think of your neighbors, and please stay at home.”

Edwards has warned that the state could run out of hospital beds and ventilators as soon as Sunday. As the governors of nearby states this week forced those leaving Louisiana to quarantine for two weeks, many in New Orleans were reminded of being branded “Katrina refugees” when they evacuated. At Tulane Medical Center, intensive care Dr. Joshua Denson echoed a concern of fellow Katrina survivors: that the federal disaster response to the outbreak in New Orleans would fall short.

“New York is going to get what they need, but I worry we’ll get left out,” said Denson, who emerged from quarantine last week after diagnosing the hospital’s second case of the virus.

The city and state have high rates of obesity, diabetes and other underlying conditions, he noted, so the outbreak has reached more age groups. Of 89 people who died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Louisiana last week, 41% had diabetes; over a third had chronic kidney disease and 28% were obese, state health officials said.

Denson has seen a “slow, steady onslaught” of patients placed on ventilators for several weeks, some in their 20s and 30s. More than half of the intensive care COVID-19 patients he has seen have died; others were near death this week.

“They probably will be left with a severe disability. My recommendation would be a palliative care approach, but it’s hard to have those conversations” with patients isolated from relatives due to the virus, he said.

New Orleans hospitals were converting operating rooms and other units into COVID-19 treatment areas this week, searching for additional staff, ventilators and dialysis machines for the coronavirus patients, whose kidneys often fail. National Guard troops were racing to build a temporary 3,000-bed hospital in the city’s convention center.

The specter of patients converging on the convention center conjured images of the overwhelmed Superdome after Katrina.

“We’re not talking about a shelter; we’re talking about hospital-level care,” with nurses and privacy barriers, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, assistant state health officer and medical director for the New Orleans region.

Kanter said state officials were preparing for up to 4,000 additional patients, a quarter of whom will need ventilators. They ordered 14,000 — 5,000 of them from the federal stockpile. President Trump has promised to send 150. It’s not clear how many will go to New Orleans, Kanter said.

As of Thursday, 47 nursing homes across the state had reported COVID-19 outbreaks, including Lambeth House in New Orleans, where 53 residents have tested positive and 13 have died.

In the city's Uptown neighborhood, 63-year-old Theresa Elloie died of the virus on March 24. Elloie was a regular at her family’s bar, Sportsman’s Corner, a Mardi Gras second-line parade stop where she would craft holiday corsages. She didn’t have any underlying conditions and initially suffered mild flu-like symptoms before being hospitalized on a ventilator around St. Patrick's Day, her son said.

“They did everything they could,” said Leon Elloie, 39. “Everything just started failing.”

He and other relatives have self-quarantined.

“It look like anybody can get this,” he said.

In the Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans last weekend, people who knew some of those with COVID-19 who have died gathered as usual under a community tree. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske/Los Angeles Times)