Louisiana corrections officer charged with illicit acts involving juvenile

The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit arrested a corrections officer with the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport in connection with an investigation of illicit acts involving a juvenile, according to a press release issued by the LSP.

Police said that during the investigation, it was found that Tracey Naquin, 20, of Plaucheville was communicating and sharing explicit images on social media platforms with a juvenile. Arrest warrants were issued for computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

Naquin was off-duty while communicating with the juvenile and resigned his position as corrections master sergeant after his arrest, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

