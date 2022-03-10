Louisiana could see a big impact from Biden's decision to ban Russian energy imports

President Joe Biden's order halting imports of Russian oil, liquified natural gas and coal is set to have tremendous impacts in the U.S. and across the globe, and that decision could have a big effect on Louisiana.

Louisiana ranks seventh among U.S. states in terms of how many of its total jobs are tied to oil and gas extraction, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the state is three-times more reliant on oil and gas jobs than the national average.

Biden's order was generally met with favor among Louisiana's politicians and the state's industry leaders, though they emphasized a need to pair the decision with increased production in the U.S.

President Joe Biden announces a ban on Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican who has long backed the oil and gas sector, said Tuesday that eliminating energy imports from Russia would be a key move in crippling Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's finances as it continues its invasion of Ukraine.

"The world needs a Russia-free energy future," Cassidy said. "Putin is using the money from selling oil and gas, uranium and other things to fund his armed forces."

Cassidy said the move needs to be coupled with deregulation of oil and gas extraction activities in the U.S. to boost domestic production and lower prices at the pump, which have reached an all-time high.

Ukraine: Biden announces ban on all Russian energy imports over Ukraine invasion; experts expect gas price spike

Oil and gas: Gas prices jump 8 cents one day after breaking record; diesel prices now highest ever

The senator said the U.S. needs an "Operation Warp Speed" for increasing domestic oil production, referring to the name of the project that produced the COVID-19 vaccines.

"I argue we need an Operation Warp Speed for domestic production of energy: a streamlined approval process to permit and approve energy production and the carbon sequestration project here in the United States, here in Louisiana," Cassidy said.

Story continues

Carbon sequestration is the process of removing carbon dioxide emissions from the air. There are naturally occurring ways this happens — such as most plant life — but there has been a recent push for industrial plants to implement "carbon capture" technology to limit emissions.

More: Louisiana's massive $4.5 billion carbon capture project: Here's what we know

Mike Moncla, the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association president, also said that the move would add pressure to Russia. He said going against Russia's invasion was "something that we can all come together on."

But Moncla also was critical of the Biden Administration's energy policy and said the rising gas prices are not solely due to Russia.

"It’s clear that the Biden Administration hasn’t had domestic energy’s best interest in mind thus far," he said in a statement. "Let’s not forget – the price of oil had doubled and the price of a gallon of gas had tripled before Russia invaded Ukraine’s sovereign borders."

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has been one of Biden's harshest critics on energy policy and has been involved in numerous energy lawsuits against the administration, released a statement Tuesday that was critical of the decision to cut off Russian fuel imports without increasing domestic production.

In his statement, Landry said that "Joe Biden’s war on American energy" continues and said "cutting off Russian oil without increasing American energy will not reduce gas prices."

"Now more than ever before, must we fully open up domestic energy production – especially in the Gulf of Mexico," Landry said in the statement.

Louisiana's economy — particularly in areas like Acadiana and the River Parishes — has historically ebbed and flowed based on activity in the Gulf of Mexico. Generally speaking, increased activity can mean more jobs and more money flowing into the state.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican who represents the energy-reliant areas of Lake Charles and Acadiana, said that stemming the flow of Russian energy imports into the U.S. is the right decision, but he said that the nation should pivot to domestic production rather than relying on other international suppliers.

CONSIDER SUBSCRIBING TODAY: Help support journalists like William Taylor Potter

“Every purchase of Russian energy product provides financial support for Putin’s barbaric war on Ukraine," Higgins said. "Banning Russian oil and gas imports is obviously the right thing to do, and Biden must couple this glaringly clear decision with expanded U.S. oil and gas production."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Biden's decision to ban Russian energy imports could have big impact on Lousiana