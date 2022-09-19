Louisiana couple arrested in connection with theft, desecration of graves

Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
·1 min read

A Bossier Parish couple has been arrested in connection with desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery.

David Taylor, 38, and his girlfriend Kimberly Percival, 33, were arrested on Sept. 14, after a month-long investigation into the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into the couple when detectives discovered that Taylor had sold a large amount of solid red brass to a recycling center in Shreveport. During the investigation, detectives discovered that Taylor and Percival allegedly used a vehicle with a Nevada license plate to haul the stolen goods.

Detectives discovered that 102 gravesites were missing, and when the thefts were reported surveillance video revealed that the vehicle that the couple was using to transport the goods was spotted at the location.

Detectives were able to obtain and execute arrest warrants for Taylor and Percival, and they were charged with seven counts of Simple Burglary-Immovable Structures and 102 counts of Desecration of Graves.

Percival’s bond was set at $150,000, and Taylor's was set at $266,000.00. In addition to Taylor's seven counts of Simple Burglary and the 102 Counts of Desecration of Graves, he was also charged with one count of Failure to Appear, and one count of Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of Change of Address as a Sex Offender.

Both Taylor and Percival were booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.

More: Bossier City Police Headquarters searched by FBI, officer arrested

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: A couple has been arrested for desecrating graves

Recommended Stories

  • Brother arrested in man's stabbing death along Socorro canal

    A man is accused of murder in his brother's stabbing death in Socorro, Texas.

  • Farmington police officer returns to duty almost one year after a call that almost ended his life

    It has been a year since the day that changed Officer James O’Donnell’s life. On Monday, he returned to duty for the Farmington Police Department 364 days after he was severely injured by a fleeing suspect in a stolen car.. O’Donnell walked into the Farmington Police station to report for his first patrol shift since the crash. He was met by a parking lot full of fellow officers and public ...

  • In world beset by turbulence, nations' leaders gather at UN

    Facing a complex set of challenges that try humanity as never before, world leaders convene at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major war since World War II — a conflict that has unleashed a global food crisis and divided major powers in a way not seen since the Cold War. The many facets of the Ukraine war are expected to dominate the annual meeting, which convenes as many countries and peoples confront growing inequality, an escalating climate crisis, the threat of multiple famines and an internet-fueled tide of misinformation and hate speech — all atop a coronavirus pandemic that is halfway through its third year. For the first time since the United Nations was founded atop the ashes of World War II, European nations are witnessing war in their midst waged by nuclear-armed neighboring Russia.

  • Adnan Syed walks out of courthouse after judge overturns his 1999 murder conviction

    BALTIMORE — Adnan Syed, the man whose legal saga spawned the hit podcast “Serial,” walked away from a Baltimore courthouse free of shackles after 23 years, presumed innocent in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee. Syed descended the stairs to the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse to cheers. Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn on Monday overturned Syed’s murder conviction in the homicide after ...

  • U.S. OKs new American Airlines, JetBlue flights to Havana

    The Biden administration will expand U.S. flights to Havana, adding 13 weekly American Airlines departures from Miami and a weekly JetBlue departure from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Transportation Department said on Monday. That is on top of the typical six daily American Airlines flights and three JetBlue flights weekdays to Havana from the Florida airports. In June, the department lifted a series of restrictions on flights to Cuba, including ending a prohibition on U.S. airline flights to smaller Cuban airports outside Havana.

  • Mom records ‘creepy’ man following her daughter through Walmart, is horrified when she looks him up online

    He disappeared the second he realized he was being recorded. Later, a quick search online would reveal his terrifying identity.

  • California Mom Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping Gets Prison Time

    Shasta County Sheriff’s OfficeThe California mom who admitted to faking her own violent abduction in 2016 in an elaborate hoax to run away with an ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Sherri Papini, 39, pleaded guilty last April to lying to a federal officer and mail fraud in connection with her November 2016 disappearance. In accordance with her plea agreement, the mother-of-two will also have to pay more than $300,000 in restitution for what prosecutors called a “deliberate,

  • Family says fatal shooting case shows ‘stand your ground’ defense doesn’t work for Black men

    William “Marc” Wilson was recently convicted of involuntary manslaughter for a shooting that he says was in self-defense against a racist attack on a Georgia highway, and his family and lawyers say the case reveals a racial double standard for “stand your ground” laws.

  • Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe

    When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.

  • Intervening bystander in Karen Garner arrest recognized as only one who 'did the right thing'

    The man who intervened in the arrest of Karen Garner was presented a citizenship award at Loveland's Latine Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon

  • Woman went shopping after allegedly attempting to kill roommates: Authorities

    A woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder after allegedly stabbing her roommates multiple times when she became infuriated over being asked to leave their home. The incident occurred on Friday at approximately 8:03 a.m. when deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida received a call from one of the stabbing victims telling them that he had been stabbed. The victim identified the alleged suspect as 30-year-old Christina Adams, a woman he shared his home with along with one other person who she had also reportedly attacked, according to the sheriff's office.

  • Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass says she doesn't feel safe in city after burglary

    Congresswoman Karen Bass, who is running Los Angeles mayor, said she was traumatized by a burglary in her home last week, despite rating safety in LA a "10 out of 10" in the past.

  • 7 arrested after children, disabled adult found in ‘filthy’ house in Floyd County

    Officers described seeing animal droppings and mold throughout the house with trash piled as high as a dresser.

  • Man will pay thousands after headless bull elk are left to rot, Montana officials say

    The man was also banned from hunting, trapping and fishing for five years.

  • 3-year-old found at home locked inside cage that was filled with bugs, Ohio cops say

    A 2-year-old was also found in the home holding a meth pipe, deputies say.

  • Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down

    The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer denied the motion, saying only it was legally insufficient. Scherer last week chewed out lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill and her team outside the jury's presence, accusing them of being “unprofessional” when they unexpectedly rested their case after only about 25 of the 80 witnesses they had told her and prosecutors they intended to testify had been called.

  • Substitute teacher raped a 14-year-old, Missouri police say. There may be more victims

    The man threatened the teenager against telling anyone what happened, authorities said.

  • Sailor accused of igniting Navy warship puts fate in judge

    The young sailor accused of one of the military's worst noncombat ship disasters on Monday agreed to put his fate in the hands of a lone Navy judge who will decide whether he ignited the USS Bonhomme Richard in 2020 — or as the defense suggests, there may not have been arson at all. Ryan Sawyer Mays waived his right to a jury and told Capt. Derek Butler that he wants him to rule at the end of the court martial, which started Monday at Naval Base San Diego. According to prosecutors, Mays was a young, arrogant sailor angry about being assigned to deck duty after failing to become a Navy SEAL — and he made the Navy pay in a big way.

  • What you need to know about FLDS leader Samuel Bateman's arrest in Arizona

    Samuel Bateman, leader of a sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, was taken into custody after the FBI searched his home in Colorado City, Arizona. Here's what we know.

  • Victims testify as Kentucky school shooter tries to get parole after 25 years in prison

    Michael Carneal is seeking parole as he approaches 25 years in prison after he opened fire at a Kentucky high school, killing three and injuring five others.