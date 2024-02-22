Louisiana criminals should serve at least 85% of time sentenced for crimes committed

Editor's note: The following guest column was submitted to Louisiana's USA Today Network by state Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner. The Louisiana Legislature convened on Feb. 19, 2023 for a Special Session to address crime.

The revolving door is insulting.

Members of law enforcement risk their lives to bring in dangerous criminals, crime lab personnel work overtime to process the evidence, lawyers work meticulously to prove the facts, a judge gives a ruling based on the information, victims find a sense of relief and then the offenders are suddenly released with only 35% of their sentences served. Where is the truth in our justice system?

Right now in Louisiana, convicts are serving a fraction of their original sentence before being released back into society — and their victims are seldom warned. Instead, criminals who have not been rehabilitated, educated or trained in a skill are simply put back on the streets — only for their victims to discover this while shopping at their local grocery. That is shameful.

Historically 40% of inmates are booked on new charges within five years. This means that releasing offenders early for “good time” ultimately makes our communities less safe. As a result violent crime has been rising, victims have been put at risk and our criminal justice system has remained broken. That is exactly the problem we must remedy by providing Truth in Sentencing.

With our proposed legislation, offenders would be required to serve at least 85% of their sentence. We would abolish the pathway to freedom after serving a mere 35%. At the same time, we would remove parole prospects for all offenses. The tradeoff is an increased potential for offenders to earn up to 15% off their sentence through completing improvement programs.

Additionally, Gov. Jeff Landry has committed to his administration identifying and expanding successful re-entry programs. Through those efforts, we hope to decrease the crime rate and help those deserving a second chance to build new futures.

Former Gov. John Bel Edwards highlighted the high incarceration rates of Louisiana with a desire to empty our jails no matter the cost. In the Landry Administration, we can expect a focus on protecting victims, rehabilitating offenders and ensuring that sentences are served. Through this shift in mindset, we hope to deter offenders from committing additional crimes while also giving inmates the opportunity to change their patterns, improve their lives,and become truly productive members of our society.

However, our criminal justice system must also guarantee fairness and transparency. When a judge issues a sentence, that sentence should be respected. Furthermore, if victims have been promised justice, then they should receive that justice in full. Without those two pillars, we cannot hope to deter crime or hold offenders accountable. Without structure, accountability, and truth we have chaos. And right now, by letting offenders out early for “good time” — without adequate investment in bettering themselves — we are racing to the bottom.

Truth in Sentencing intends to reverse that trajectory. By stopping this revolving door of offenders floating in and out of jail, we can reduce the recidivism cycle and build something new — something that works for us all.

