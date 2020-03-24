In Louisiana, death comes before coronavirus test results

Claremont native Natasha Ott, 39, was found dead at home in New Orleans after suffering symptoms of COVID-19. (Carol Coalson )

Social worker Natasha Ott was feeling ill but declined a COVID-19 test earlier this month because her clinic, Crescent Care — which serves the HIV-positive community — only had five, and she wanted to save them for patients.

"They don't think I need to get tested unless I develop a fever," the 39-year-old texted her boyfriend, Josh Anderson. "All looks well."

Ott, a Claremont native who moved to New Orleans five years ago, was finally tested a week later, on March 16. She was told she would have to wait for the results. Anderson offered to bring her pho, but she said she didn't have an appetite. She was tired, and asked him to walk her dog, Zola.

Two days later, she texted: "I just don't understand why I don't feel much better yet." Two days after that, Anderson found her collapsed in her kitchen, dead.

“She died on the day she was supposed to get the results,” said family friend Carol Coalson, of San Diego, Ott's foster mother, who had just visited her last month to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Two weeks after the first COVID-19 case was reported in Louisiana, the coronavirus is spreading fast, infecting more people per capita than in California, so far killing at least 46. The virus has spread to two-thirds of the state’s parishes.

“We have the fastest growth rate of confirmed cases in the world,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said this week. “There’s no reason to believe we won’t be the next Italy."

Edwards ordered residents to stay home as of Monday night and said projections showed the state could run out of healthcare capacity within a week. He canceled elective surgical procedures and said the state was trying to add 200 intensive care beds as soon as possible.

“Nobody knows how long this is going to last," Edwards said, "but we do know right now Louisiana’s trajectory threatens our ability to deliver care.”

New Orleans is the epicenter of the state’s outbreak. Lambeth House, a local nursing home, reported 24 cases and seven deaths. The National Guard has set up medical tents outside Charity Hospital, shuttered since Hurricane Katrina. Doctors and nurses who reopened the city’s other hospitals after Katrina are facing a new challenge: medical shortages. They’re reusing surgical masks and isolating groups of potentially contagious patients in special wards as they wait days for test results. Tests are scarce, and those who are tested wait days for test results.

Ott, a graduate of UC Santa Cruz, moved to New Orleans five years ago after earning her master’s in social work at San Francisco State and serving in the Peace Corps in Togo.

She didn’t have any underlying conditions, had told Anderson that she was feeling better, and was working from home when she last texted Coalson on Friday afternoon.

“She didn’t say anything about her symptoms getting worse,” Coalson said.

Ott also texted Anderson, who asked how she felt. She replied, "A little better and hopeful."

That was her last message.

When she failed to respond to his texts and calls, Anderson came to her house and found her unresponsive.

"Seeing a woman I knew to be so full of life lying on the floor lifeless was devastating," he later wrote on Facebook. "I was afraid to touch her. I held her anyway."

Ott's first COVID-19 test came back negative, said her foster sister, Emily Coalson Stamets, but her doctor had the lab retest "because he is highly skeptical of the results," and the family could have results in two days. The New Orleans coroner’s office is also conducting its own test, which could take up to 90 days, a spokesman said.

Anderson, who cared for Ott when she was sick, has not qualified for testing yet because he does not have symptoms, a requirement at local testing centers, so he has self-quarantined, Coalson said.

Coalson was troubled by the limited coronavirus testing in New Orleans.

“If we’re not testing people who have been exposed, how do we know how many people have the disease?" she said.

Stamets said she wished Ott could have received her test results sooner.

“If she knew she had positive results," she said, "she might have sought treatment.”

Last week, Michael Bell, 60, felt feverish and tried to get tested at a hospital on the city's east side but was told the only testing site was across town at West Jefferson Medical Center.

Bell, a disabled construction worker with emphysema, didn’t feel up to the drive.