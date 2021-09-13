Louisiana Declares Emergency Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Nicholas gained power as it neared the Texas coast early Monday and is expected to bring flooding rains to Houston and parts of Louisiana still recovering from Hurricane Ida’s blow two weeks ago.

With winds of 60 miles (97 kilometers) per hour, Nicholas was 40 miles southeast of the Rio Grande River, the National Hurricane Center said in a 8 a.m. New York time advisory. The storm, on pace to make landfall within the next 24 hours, threatens to cause even more disruptions for the region’s oil and natural gas industries, which were battered by Ida.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered emergency crews to get ready for the storm.

A tropical storm warning stretches along almost all of the Texas coast and it could bring 8 to 16 inches of rain throughout the region, touching off flooding “especially in highly urbanized metropolitan areas,” Eric Blake, a senior hurricane specialist at the center, wrote in his forecast. The heaviest rain will likely fall from Monday to Wednesday, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Nicholas is the Atlantic’s 14th storm in 2021. Half of the storms so far have hit the U.S., and Ida was the season’s worst, crashing into the Louisiana coastline before devastating New York with rain and floods that killed more than 40 people. On Monday, AIR Worldwide updated its projected losses from Ida, saying the storm probably caused $20 billion to $30 billion in insured losses. Earlier estimates ranged at about $18 billion in damage that will be covered by insurers.

Nicholas’ winds could peak at 70 mph, just below the 74 mph threshold needed to be classified a hurricane. The storm is expected to hit areas of Louisiana that are still recovering from Hurricane Laura in August 2020 and is likely to bring heavy rain to areas recently hit by Ida, Edwards said.

“This tropical storm has the potential to disrupt some power restoration and recovery work currently underway,” he said.

Nicholas may disrupt restoration efforts of U.S. Gulf of Mexico production platforms and pipelines that have remained offline after damage caused by Ida. Nearly 50% of oil supply is still down in the Gulf and the volume of shut-in output may start growing once again. U.S. Gulf Coast physical crude prices could stand to surge if supplies aren’t returned promptly.

“The biggest impact with it is the rain, primarily due to its slow movement,” said Adam Douty, a meteorologist with commercial-forecaster AccuWeather Inc. “There could be some wind damage because it could strengthen right up until land fall. There is a 30% to 40% chance it could become a hurricane.”

The storm will likely make landfall on a sparsely populated area of the Texas coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston overnight Monday into Tuesday, Douty said. Flooding rains will likely reach Houston.

“There is likely going to be some flooding, but it might not be to the extent they have seen in prior storms,” Douty said.

Moisture from Nicholas could get pulled northward into the Mid-Atlantic and New England, but there won’t be the widespread flooding that occurred in the wake of Hurricane Ida, Douty said.

The hurricane center is watching three other potential systems, including one off the East Coast, but Douty said there probably won’t be any major impacts for now.

An average Atlantic season produces 14 storms by the time it ends in November, so 2021 is ahead of pace.

