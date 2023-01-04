Louisiana deputy arrested after complaints of sexual battery at bar on New Year's Day

A St. Landry Parish deputy was arrested after several complaints of sexual battery at a Eunice bar on New Year's Day, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Joshua John Courville of Eunice was charged with sexual battery, simple battery and domestic abuse battery—all misdemeanors.

According to a news release from the sheriff's department, the victim told law enforcement that Courville approached her and grabbed her on her rear, then touched her inappropriately elsewhere on her body. She then pushed Courville and walked away.

File image

Courville followed her and grabbed her again and pushed her into other people at the bar. The victim then decided to leave the bar and Courville followed her outside. After the victim told Courville to leave her alone, he struck the victim in the face with his fist, the news release said.

Police say the victim took Courville's keys to prevent him from driving. Courville slept in his truck in the parking lot of the bar until a former partner came to check on him. According to police, Courville attacked her, pushed her to the ground and punched her in the face. Others at the bar helped her get Courville off and put him back into his truck where he fell asleep until deputies arrived.

When interviewed by deputies, Courville said he had no recollection of the incident and was arrested without incident. He was put on leave from his duties at the sheriff’s office pending the outcome of an internal review by supervisors. He has since resigned his position. The incident was caught on the bar’s security system.

“One of the most disturbing aspects of a police administrator’s job is when one of your own deputies violates the law and is arrested," Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said. "We must remember that law enforcement officers are not immune from arrests. If I have anything to do with the investigation and/or consequences, and there is clear and convincing evidence of a violation of the law, there will be disciplinary action taken. They must face the consequences of illegal behavior just as anyone else does. The public demands nothing less.”

This article originally appeared on Opelousas Daily World: Louisiana deputy arrested after complaints of sexual battery at bar