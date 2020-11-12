Louisiana doctor arrested for racist attack against Southern University student

The victim was allegedly was punched in the chest and verbally assaulted, including the n-word during the violent encounter with the Louisiana doctor

A doctor in Louisiana was taken into policy custody and faces a simple battery charge after a racially motivated attack against a college student.

Dr. Shane McKinney, a local Baton Rouge physician, was interviewed by police and booked on criminal charges, KATC 3 reported. According to law enforcement, Crime Stopper tips lead to the identification and subsequent arrest. The Baton Rouge Police Department shared an image on Twitter, stating “suspect wanted.” They provided an update once the doctor was brought in for the attack that took place on Monday.

The 54-year-old medical professional is employed as a physician specializing in Pediatric Emergency Medicine according to his Linkedin profile. The public page highlighted degrees from LSU, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the Georgia Institute of Technology. He was attending at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, since 2018. OLOL provided a statement to KATC 3, which confirmed the doctor has been placed on leave.

“We don’t tolerate hate, racism, or violence by any member of our organization against another person. We take the allegations placed against one of our physicians seriously and understand their gravity. We have placed the physician on administrative leave pending a thorough internal investigation. Based on the outcome of our investigation, we may consider further action. We place the well-being of our patients, teams, and community at the forefront of everything we do.”

According to KATC 3, the victim in the attack was punched in the chest and verbally assaulted by Dr. McKinney. A spokesperson informed the n-word allegedly was used. The victim, a female student-athlete at Southern University and A&M College, received support from university officials. Roman Banks, Southern’s athletic director, released a statement calling for the community to eradicate racism.

“We are aware of a reported off-campus verbal, and physical altercation involving a female Southern University student-athlete and a bystander. The Baton Rouge Police Department has been made aware and a complaint has been filed,” he wrote. “At this time, we believe the incident was racially motivated and are wholly and completely focused on the safety and well-being of our student-athlete(s).”

Statement from SU AD Roman Banks on Monday’s Incident. pic.twitter.com/4hza3TafVS — Roman Banks (@CoachBanks_SU) November 10, 2020

WBRZ 2 reported the Baton Rouge Police Department said that currently there was not “enough evidence to prove that this was racially motivated.” Dr. McKinney was released on a $10,000 bond and according to the news report claimed to be not guilty.

LSU police records revealed this is not the first claim made against the pediatrician. WBRZ 2 found back in August, another person said the doctor ran past them on the trail, purposely hitting her with his shoulder. She informed law enforcement she wanted to pursue criminal charges.

